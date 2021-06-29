https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/marjorie-taylor-greene-bannon-war-room-crash-national-childrens-museum-website-video/

The notorious Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Steve Bannon Tuesday morning on The War Room. MTG was fired up over The National Children’s Museum in Washington DC.

The National Children’s Museum was promoting racist critical race theory on their website until MTG pointed it out and promised to withdraw congressional funding from the organization. So the museum took down the racist material.

But after the museum was funded by congress they reposted the material.

Steven and Marjorie told the War Room audience to reach out to the National Children’s Museum and voice their outrage about the racist material.

TRENDING: Sen. Ron Johnson Hearing: Mother with Disabled Daughter Breaks Down Crying While Sharing How COVID Vaccine Shattered Her Daughter’s Life (VIDEO)

They crashed the museum website!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

