Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that she was optimistic the Democratic Party would retain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections because American voters will reject the Republican Party’s “darkness” and “white supremacy.”

McCaskill said, “If someone would have told me when I came to the United States Senate in 2007 that in a mere short 15 years that the Republican Party’s big tent would be catering to Holocaust deniers, Nazi sympathizers, White supremacists, I would have said, you know that is not a realistic plot for a movie that is not going to happen. There are too many Republicans that would stand up for what is right and good in this country. The fact that they are not shows you how far they have fallen. I don’t think they are going to come back until they suffer even bigger defeats down the road.”

She continued, “They are going to go too far, and there will be ramifications.”

McCaskill added, “Interesting polling out of Arizona since we are talking about elections and politics. First, this recount in Arizona is not popular. The majority thinks this is a silly partisan exercise. Second, Kyrsten Sinema is more popular in Arizona than Joe Biden right now. That should tell you that there is a middle still in America right now. That middle is going to reject this darkness and this White supremacy and this Nazi sympathizers. They are going to reject it. They may win primaries in red places. In states like Wisconsin, they are not going to win general elections. In states like Arizona, they are not going to win general elections. We will see what redistricting does to the House, but I am very optimistic about the Senate right now.”

