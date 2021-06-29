https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/560813-mcconnell-says-biden-would-be-his-desert-island-democratic

If Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHouse passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs On The Money: Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure | White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal | Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact McConnell says Biden would be his ‘desert island’ Democratic president MORE (R) had to be stranded on a desert island with one living U.S. Democratic president, he says President Biden Joe BidenCriminal justice group urges clemency for offenders released to home confinement during pandemic Progressive poll: Majority supports passing Biden agenda through reconciliation Transportation moves to ban airline ticket sales to Belarus amid arrest of opposition journalist MORE would be the “easy choice.”

During a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce event in Lexington on Tuesday, McConnell described the incumbent as “a first-rate person” despite their various and vast disagreements on policy.

During the event a reporter asked him, “You’re stranded on a desert island and you can only have one companion. Your choices are Joe Biden, Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaMcConnell says Biden would be his ‘desert island’ Democratic president The world is no longer fit for Sept. 11 war authorizations Veterans with PTSD do better at the VA MORE, Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonMcConnell says Biden would be his ‘desert island’ Democratic president Fear of Florida: Why Biden doesn’t act on Cuba Biden needs a special envoy for Middle East normalization MORE or Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterMcConnell says Biden would be his ‘desert island’ Democratic president How Biden can reframe and reclaim patriotism, faith, freedom, and equality Time will tell: Kamala Harris’s presidential prospects MORE. Who do you choose?” as reported by NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republican leader first eliminated former President Carter in the hypothetical situation, reportedly saying, “we can rule him out.”

McConnell eliminated Obama next.

Though he once said that he would fight to make Obama a one-term president, he clarified to reporters on Tuesday that “the only thing I didn’t like about him is he had a tendency to tell me to my face what I thought.”

“[A]nd one time I had to say, ‘Mr. President, really, that’s not what I think,'” he said.

When it came down to a final decision between former President Clinton and Biden, NBC News says McConnell reflected on his time serving with Biden in the Senate.

“Biden and I did four bipartisan deals during the Obama administration, I consider him a personal friend,” he said.

“I was the only Republican who went to his son Beau’s funeral, so that would be an easy choice. I think Biden is a first-rate person,” McConnell continued.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

