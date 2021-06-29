https://hannity.com/media-room/mcenany-to-hannity-im-worried-brian-stelter-has-fatal-attraction-vibes-for-you/

STELTER SOBS: Brian Whines, Asks Why ‘Tucker and Hannity’ Haven’t Posted ‘Vaccine Selfies’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.12.21

CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter whined over the weekend alongside a senior fellow at Media Matters; asking why “the biggest stars at Fox News” haven’t posted “vaccine selfies” on the internet.

“We’ve seen a lot of vaccine selfies from lots of folks at lots of different networks. It is been really inspiring to see,” Stelter stated.

“So I say all of that to make the following point: Where are Tucker and Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham? Where is Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade, where are the biggest stars on Fox getting vaccinated?” he asked.

‘Where Are Tucker And Sean Hannity?’: Brian Stelter Complains About Fox News’ Lack Of Vaccine Selfies https://t.co/ZnYXY4oiHU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2021

“But everybody else is doing it,” Stelter continued. “All across television, all of those anchors are rolling up their sleeves. Why do you think we haven’t seen the biggest stars on Fox News get vaccinated or show us their vaccine selfies?”

“And so when instead of telling your viewers, look, go get the shot, it is in your interest, it is safe, it is incredibly effective, it will get us back to normal, they are raising questions about its effectiveness, raising questions about whether it is dangerous. That does a lot of damage,” Media Matters senior fellow Matt Gertz said. “Steve Doocy should get vaccinated live on ‘Fox & Friends.’ It would save the lives of his viewers. I don’t understand why they won’t do that.”