A conservative student group is voicing opposition to a Virginia university’s plan to identify all of its COVID-vaccinated students on order to promote a “safe return” to campus in the fall.







Young America’s Foundation learned about the plan at Emory and Henry College through YAF’s Campus Bias Tip Line.

The small private college is home to approximately 1,300 students in rural Washington County.

Speaking on The Todd Starnes Show, YAF spokeswoman Kara Zupkus said Emory and Henry is requiring students to wear special lanyards to prove they have been vaccinated, which means they can go maskless on the campus.

A school-wide email obtained by YAF, which was sent by Dean of Students Tracey Wright, says the lanyards allow everyone to “discern” who should be wearing a mask and physically distancing themselves from others. The email from Wright goes on to state that she and others still wear masks “in certain environments” even though she is “fully” vaccinated, meaning she has gotten both COVID-19 jabs and is thus supposedly safe from the virus.

Washington County has just topped 5,000 COVID-19 cases after the first Virginia case was documented in March 2020.

The highly contagious virus is a low risk to teens and young adults.

Zupkus complained to the radio program that the college is “virtue signaling” and is probably violating the medical privacy of its own students by mandating the lanyards.

