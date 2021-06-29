https://www.theblaze.com/news/middle-school-teacher-flyer-abortion-permission

A teacher in Tacoma, Washington, is under fire for reportedly distributing a flyer informing eighth-grade students that parental consent is not required to obtain prophylactics such as Plan B, abortions, and more.

What are the details?

The unnamed teacher at Stewart Middle School shared the flyer during science class, according to a Thursday report from KTTH-FM‘s Jason Rantz.

According to Rantz, the Planned Parenthood-produced flyer included information such as the ages of “sexual consent” for minor children, information on how to obtain testing for sexually transmitted diseases, and that parental consent is not needed for minors who want birth control or even abortions.

A spokesperson for Tacoma Public Schools told Rantz that the flyer was authentic, but that the teacher had no business sharing it with the students.

A portion of the flyer said, “It is not a crime if you are … 11 and have sex with somebody 2 years older or less; 12 to 13 and have sex with somebody who is 3 years older or less; 14 or 15 and have sex with somebody who is 4 years older or less.”

The flyer also added that minor children are permitted to get tested for HIV and STDs so long as they are 14 years or older.



What else?

In a statement, Eric Hogan, assistant director of the district’s secondary education, told Rantz, “The flyer is not part of our curriculum and should not have been sent home with students.”

“Previously, Planned Parenthood taught within our schools and supplied the flyer that was distributed to students,” Hogan’s statement added. “We discovered a binder of curriculum materials was left behind for an incoming teacher to use for this year, and this flyer was in the binder. Not realizing the flyer wasn’t approved material, the teacher sent it home with students.”

Hogan added that any other unapproved materials have already been removed from the binder so a similar issue does not take place a second time.

He also said “corrective action” was taken with regard to the employee in question.

Rantz told Fox News, “Passing out the flyer displayed a stunning lack of judgment. In fact, I think one can reasonably conclude it was willful that the teacher may have suspected the flyer to be inappropriate but passed it out anyway. For example, is the teacher a believer in pushing boundaries of materials given to kids, under the impression that they know more than the parents?

“If this wasn’t intentional, and the teacher didn’t have even the slightest doubt about the material, it shows a notable lack of competence,” he added. “What else is the teacher passing out that didn’t get the attention of a parent?”

Rantz concluded, “It may be legal for children to get an abortion at any age, without parental consent, in Washington state. But it doesn’t mean we should be pushing the message on kids who have otherwise normal relationships with their parents. Anything that tells kids they don’t have to talk to loving parents or guardians, particularly on serious issues like abortion or birth control, should never find its way to a child.”







