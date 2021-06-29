https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/milkmaid-jill-biden-gets-cover-vogue-ignored-supermodel-melania-five-years/

After ignoring Melania Trump, a beautiful supermodel, Vogue stars milkmaid Jill Biden on the cover of their August issue.

Vogue ran a nauseating puff piece on Jill Biden but failed to mention she cheated on her first husband and had an affair with Joe Biden.

TRENDING: Sen. Ron Johnson Hearing: Mother with Disabled Daughter Breaks Down Crying While Sharing How COVID Vaccine Shattered Her Daughter’s Life (VIDEO)

It turns out Joe and Jill Biden didn’t meet on a blind date, as they have previously indicated.

According to reports Bill Stevenson, Jill’s ex, accused the First Lady of having an affair with Joe Biden and then lying about how they met in the 1970s.

Jill Biden has no class and walks like a bow-legged milkmaid.

VIDEO:

.@FLOTUS and Dr. Fauci are WHEELS DOWN in Orlando, Florida. The first of two visits to vaccination clinics today in the Sunshine State☀️(arrival greet with @RepDarrenSoto and his wife Amanda) pic.twitter.com/2x3xcoOR33 — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) June 24, 2021

Melania Trump is elegant and effortlessly stunning.

“She seriously looks like an angel!” a child said at the White House during Christmas.

VIDEO:

During a Christmas event, multiple kids called Melania Trump an angel. Kids sense things. Have faith! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KkRughjdPB — Anchor Reese ⚓ (Qui Plantavit Curabit) (@Reese777Rising) April 7, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

