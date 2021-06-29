https://www.dailywire.com/news/mom-brags-trans-daughter-going-through-early-menopause-caused-by-hormone-blockers

A mother of a gender-confused child recently boasted that her daughter, who identifies as a boy, is going through so-called “early menopause” due to the hormone blockers she has the child on.

Carolyn Tate, based in Brisbane, Australia, wrote in April that her gender-confused daughter is going through “early menopause” and she’s “so proud of him.”

“My 15-year-old son started feeling nauseous and ‘a bit off’ a couple of weeks ago. He skipped dinner and headed to bed early, but the next morning he still wasn’t himself. The nausea had lifted but it was replaced with sweats and hot flashes,” Tate wrote, adding, “It was when we started googling the symptoms that the penny dropped: my son was going through menopause.”

Tate took her daughter to a gender clinic that she has been frequenting for years since her daughter was “born a girl” but knew “from a young age that inside he definitely wasn’t a girl.”

As age 12, she said, her daughter knew she wasn’t a girl.

Since her child can’t medically transition at just 15 years old, Tate put her on puberty blockers. When the child turns 16, Tate said she will put her on testosterone, which could impact her fertility, according to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Tate evidenced her daughter being a boy by citing the girl’s willingness to be injected with “a needle that looks big enough to sedate a horse” even though she’s “usually needle-phobic.”

“The drug is administered via a needle that looks big enough to sedate a horse, and it was watching my usually needle-phobic son calmly accepting his first injection a few weeks ago with barely a wince that gave me a new appreciation for how deeply he is ready for his transition to progress,” the journalist wrote.

The drug prevents the girl’s body from making oestrogen, Tate said. “Once that oestrogen tide goes out, that’s when a short and sharp menopause can hit.”

“Apart from that, the only side effect is potential bone brittleness from a loss of calcium, so we’re being vigilant about ensuring he’s keeping up his vitamins,” she said.

According to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, here are some of the symptoms of puberty blockers:

Possible long-term side effects of puberty blockers

Lower bone density. To protect against this, we work to make sure every patient gets enough exercise, calcium and vitamin D, which can help keep bones healthy and strong. We also closely monitor patients’ bone density.

Delayed growth plate closure, leading to slightly taller adult height.

Less development of genital tissue, which may limit options for gender affirming surgery(bottom surgery) later in life.

Other possible long-term side effects that are not yet known.

Possible short-term side effects of puberty blockers

Headache, fatigue, insomnia and muscle aches.

Changes in weight, mood or breast tissue.

Spotting or irregular periods (in menstruating patients whose periods are not completely suppressed by puberty blockers).

Moreover, according to Children’s National, “little is known about how this standard of care treatment affects an adolescent’s brain development.”

Though her child is facing harmful medical affects from the drugs she’s being injected with, Tate argues the benefits of improved mental health are worth it.

“Where he was once depressed, disengaged and – as doctors put it – it ‘ambivalent about living’, he is now happy, comfortable in his own skin, and optimistic about his future,” she claimed. “Why would anyone want to deny him that?”

“As a parent, it’s been a massive adjustment from having a pony-loving, curly-haired daughter to the masculine young man lives [sic] in my house and towers over me,” the journalist said. “But what I know about parenting is that I’m just the custodian to these children living in my home. I’m here to love them and do what I can to help them to grow into whoever they know themselves to be. Because what the world needs is more people who are truly comfortable being themselves – and who accept and celebrate others for doing the same.”

“Now that he’s been through those symptoms once, my son won’t have to endure them again. He’ll have quarterly injections that will top up the puberty blockers until he’s old enough to start on testosterone – then that’s when the real changes will start to take place,” closed Tate. “We can’t wait.”

