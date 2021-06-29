http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/hEbh5lGmScg/car-dealers-are-selling-more-vehicles-above-the-sticker-price-11624959180

Demand for autos is strong in the U.S., in part because the pandemic made people seek out personal transportation.

Photo: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg News

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...