CALIFORNIA CHAOS: DOJ to INVESTIGATE Oakland Mayor After ICE TIP-OFF

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.18

The White House confirmed this week that the Department of Justice was launching an investigation into a California mayor who tipped-off illegal immigrants of impending ICE sweeps; calling the left-wing politicians actions “outrageous,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called-out Oakland, California Mayor Libby Schaaf Thursday over her decision to publicly disclose imminent immigration crackdowns throughout the Bay Area, telling residents to be on the lookout for federal agents within their communities.

“I think it’s outrageous that a mayor would circumvent federal authorities and certainly put them in danger by making a move such as that,” said Sanders, adding that her actions were currently “under review” to see if she violated federal law.

“The Oakland mayor’s decision to publicize her suspicions about ICE operations further increased that risk for my officers and alerted criminal aliens — making clear that this reckless decision was based on her political agenda with the very federal laws that ICE is sworn to uphold,” said ICE’s acting director.

Oakland, like many other California municipalities, considers itself a ‘Sanctuary City,’ often shielding illegal immigrants and undocumented workers from federal authorities and border patrol agents.