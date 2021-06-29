https://www.oann.com/new-york-city-to-release-latest-vote-totals-in-mayoral-contest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=new-york-city-to-release-latest-vote-totals-in-mayoral-contest



FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at an early voting location ahead of the New York City mayoral election in Harlem, New York City, U.S., June 18, 2021 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 29, 2021

By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) -New vote totals released on Tuesday in New York City’s Democratic mayoral contest narrowed the lead for Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, over his two closest rivals, leaving the outcome even more uncertain with thousands of absentee ballots still uncounted.

Kathryn Garcia, the former sanitation chief, was in second place, while Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC analyst and civil rights lawyer, was in third.

