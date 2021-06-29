https://www.lifenews.com/2021/06/29/nancy-pelosi-and-democrats-block-bill-to-ban-tax-funded-abortions-for-20th-time/

Over the last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have blocked a bill to ban taxpayer-funding of abortions 20 times. Each day over the last week, multiple pro-life Republican House members have asked the House for unanimous consent to bring the pro-life bill to the floor for a vote. Each time, Democrats have refused.

On Monday, Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA), and Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) asked for unanimous consent to get a floor vote on H.R. 18, The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. As they had 16 times previously, Democrats refused a vote to protect taxpayers from being forced to fund killing babies in abortions.

The bill would make the Hyde Amendment permanent law and protect taxpayers from being forced to fund the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

The Hyde Amendment, which has strong public support, prohibits taxpayer funding for elective abortions in Medicaid and other federal programs. Since 1976, it has saved an estimated 2.4 million babies’ lives, including about 60,000 each year, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Mn., spoke in favor of the bill, saying, “For me, a pro-life father of four, a huge part of my story is my son Isaac. Isaac was born with Down syndrome. I know that with our love and support, he is capable of moving mountains.”

The sad news is that many don’t believe that people like my son deserve a right to life or to reach their full potential. This is why I am a cosponsor of legislation like H.R. 18, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. This bill will help ensure that taxpayer dollars do not go toward taking away any child’s right to life. Imagine a world where every child was given the opportunity to dream, accomplish, and succeed. The world would be a much better place, our future brighter than ever. That is why I will always support legislation that ensures every life is protected.

Rep. Ron Estes, of Kansas, pointed out that Democrat leaders’ pro-abortion demands are “radical” and out of touch with the American people.

“The left continues to push radical and unscientific policies that end the lives of unborn babies. And what’s worse, they want to pay for their abortion-on-demand policies with your tax dollars,” Estes said.

He said polls consistently show that most Americans oppose taxpayer-funded abortions. In January, a Marist poll found 58 percent of Americans oppose using tax dollars to fund abortions in the U.S. Additionally, 77 percent oppose using tax dollars to fund abortions in other countries.

Pro-abortion Democrats claim taxpayer-funded abortions are needed to help low-income women, but a Harvard/Politico poll found strong opposition to their plan among the very people who these politicians claim to want to help.

According to the poll, voters who make more than $75,000 were more supportive of forcing taxpayers to fund abortions (45 percent in favor), while those who make $25,000 or less were strongly against it (24 percent in favor).

Smith, the lead sponsor of the bill, quoted President Joe Biden who, up until his presidential campaign, was a supporter of the Hyde Amendment, too.

The Hyde Amendment “’protects both the woman & her unborn child… I have consistently (no fewer than 50 occasions) voted against federal funding for abortions. Those of us opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them,’” Smith quoted.

He said unborn babies have been denied their rights for far too long.

“By reason of their age, dependency, maturity, convenience, fragility and unwantedness, unborn children have been denied justice,” Smith continued.

For decades, most Republican and Democrat lawmakers supported the Hyde Amendment as a regular part of the budget. However, Democrats recently abandoned the public on the issue and sided with the billion-dollar abortion industry in calling for forced taxpayer-funded abortions. Biden’s proposed 2022 budget specifically excludes the pro-life measure.

Democrats also blocked Republicans’ request to vote on the bill Wednesday and Thursday.

Research by Charlotte Lozier Institute associate scholar Dr. Michael New estimates the Hyde Amendment has saved about 2.4 million babies from abortions. Prior to the amendment, in the 1970s, Americans paid for about 300,000 unborn babies’ abortion deaths each year, according to a report from the Family Research Council.

The following is a list of all House members who have asked for unanimous consent to take up the bill:

Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ)

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD)

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN)

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL)

Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA)

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI)

Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS)

Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH)

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL)

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO)

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA)

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN)

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK)

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA)

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI)

