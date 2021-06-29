https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/stray-bullets-killed-mother-sitting-hotel-patio?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A mother of a U.S. Naval Academy inductee was fatally shot Tuesday during a trip to Annapolis, Md., in which the woman and her husband were dropping off their son.

The victim, identified as Michelle Jordan Cummings of Houston, was hit by stray bullets while sitting on the patio of her West Street hotel in downtown Annapolis.

Police say the bullets were fired nearby, missing two people a shooter had targeted.

Cummings, 57, and her husband were visiting for the induction of their son, Leonard, into the service academy and had been on the patio with another couple at the time of the shooting, according to WTOP news.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, said every resource is being deployed to solve the case and a crisis intervention team has been sent to help the Cummings family.

“Somebody lost their mum on the proudest day of their life,” Buckley said.

There is a $2,000 reward for any information given to police that leads to an arrest or indictment.

