NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny is ostensibly a serious journalist, but in practice, she’s just another shameless hack.

Instead of actual reporting, Zadrozny’s beat of late has been wildly exaggerating the threat posed by white supremacists while minimizing the very real threat posed by Critical Race Theory. In her mind, any woke cause she agrees with is just a conservative “boogeyman.”

That’s why it’s just so fantastically on-brand for her to help push out a New York Times essay likening the backlash against Critical Race Theory to totalitarian crackdowns on history education.

Brandy’s feeling sassy, you guys:

But I was specifically told that facts don’t care about our feelings. https://t.co/6LxnP9juNe — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 29, 2021

See what she did there?

Facts don’t care about your feelings. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 5, 2016

Nice little swipe at Ben Shapiro on top of the general condescension toward concerned parents.

She’s such a professional.

“Facts”. Which “facts” are the laws suppressing? — Inex (@inexemplum) June 29, 2021

None, actually. Despite what Critical Race Theory proponents claim, these laws do not prohibit the teaching of history, including the history of slavery and racism in America. The 1619 Project is built on a lie, as even Nikole Hannah-Jones was forced to admit.

Except critical race theory is fact-free https://t.co/ciZFQVqffK — Rob Shimshock (@ShimshockAndAwe) June 29, 2021

Critical Race Theory is militantly anti-fact.

That’s not a fact, like your gaslighting of white supremacists coming to damage your neighborhood instead of antifa. https://t.co/0w0pMXfiTX — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) June 29, 2021

And “journalists” like Brandy Zadrozny are problems in their own right.

They don’t. So we should teach students facts, rather than the garbage of CRT. https://t.co/IqVGCx5L1N — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 29, 2021

