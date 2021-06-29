https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/newsom-changes-timing-recall-election-attempt-suppress-votes/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) changed the timing of his own recall election in an attempt to suppress votes against him.

Earlier this year recall organizers gathered over the needed 1.5 million signatures to force a recall election this year.

But the Democrats in the California swamp are up to their old tricks.

The Democrat-led California legislature voted on party line on Monday to move the recall election up which would benefit Newsom — and Newsom quickly signed the measure.

Republicans argued that Newsom is changing the rules to take advantage of his higher approval rating coming out of the Covid lockdown.

The Sacramento Bee reported:

California lawmakers on Monday passed a bill that will change portions of the state elections code in an effort to benefit Gov. Gavin Newsom in the all-but-certain recall election to be held later this year. Newsom quickly signed the measure, SB 152, which lets state officials bypass one of the steps of certifying the recall election. Under the previous law, the Department of Finance was to issue a cost estimate, after which the Joint Legislative Budget Committee had 30 days to review and comment on the costs. Both the review by finance and the review by lawmakers were steps put into place less than four years ago by Democratic lawmakers. The changes could speed up the timeline for a Newsom recall. Once the Secretary of State’s office certifies the recall, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is required to schedule the election in no less than 60 days and no more than 80 days. Some Democrats have suggested an earlier recall date will benefit the governor, who is currently riding a wave of approval as California reopens and the state coffers are overflowing with an $80 billion surplus.

California Republican state lawmaker Kevin Kiley blasted Newsom for changing the rules of his own recall election.

It’s official. Gavin Newsom has changed the timing of his own Recall in an attempt to suppress votes against him. All decent Californians must unite to remove the most corrupt governor in our history. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) June 29, 2021

This is the second time in California’s history that a campaign has successfully triggered a recall election to oust a governor — out of 55 attempts!

Former California Governor Gray Davis (D) was recalled in 2003 over the state’s energy crisis, rolling blackouts and skyrocketing car registration fees.

