https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/29/oliver-darcy-and-other-blue-checks-get-a-brutal-reality-check-after-snarking-on-joe-bidens-op-ed-for-yahoo-news/

CNN’s Oliver Darcy and a bunch of other blue-checks are snarking on President Joe Biden for posting his new op-ed on the infrastructure deal over at Yahoo News:

An infrastructure op-ed by Joe Biden just posted over at Yahoo https://t.co/UoFlPDcyxj — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 28, 2021

Philadelphia Inquirer opinion columnist Will Bunch tweeted, “you can only read it on AOL dial-up,” which is funny because he wants us to read what he wrote on dead trees:

You can only read it on AOL dial-up https://t.co/RHAOIlE9jy — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) June 28, 2021

ProPublica’s Lydia DePillis asked, “What demographic are you targeting by posting at … Yahoo?”:

What demographic are you targeting by posting at … Yahoo? https://t.co/896SnGKm3U — Lydia DePillis (@lydiadepillis) June 28, 2021

Um, he’s targeting people who read news:

Some media twitter snarking about where this was posted but anyone who’s worked at a Verizon-owned site know Yahoo homepage place delivers a firehouse of traffic from real humans https://t.co/EBWzMiAE3h — Ben Walsh (@BenDWalsh) June 28, 2021

It’s going to deliver a lot of eyeballs, that’s for sure:

(More people go to Yahoo news than CNN and the New York Times combined) https://t.co/DEq7Yr611M — Rob Flaherty (@RFlaherty46) June 28, 2021

It was a smart move by Team Biden:

I know it’s cool and savvy to knock Yahoo but the audience is huge. (says the former Yahoo News reporter). https://t.co/nhrqbOlMes — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) June 29, 2021

But it’s hard for people in the bubble to find out what’s going on outside the bubble:

Yahoo, as part of the Verizon Media network, is the the fourth most-trafficked website, per comscore, with 216 million unique visitors in April 2021. Biden’s team, I have to imagine, knows it needs to reach those readers and not, say, us idiots on Twitter. https://t.co/FrFVfzF6AN — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) June 28, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

