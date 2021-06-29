https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/29/oliver-darcy-and-other-blue-checks-get-a-brutal-reality-check-after-snarking-on-joe-bidens-op-ed-for-yahoo-news/

CNN’s Oliver Darcy and a bunch of other blue-checks are snarking on President Joe Biden for posting his new op-ed on the infrastructure deal over at Yahoo News:

Philadelphia Inquirer opinion columnist Will Bunch tweeted, “you can only read it on AOL dial-up,” which is funny because he wants us to read what he wrote on dead trees:

ProPublica’s Lydia DePillis asked, “What demographic are you targeting by posting at … Yahoo?”:

Um, he’s targeting people who read news:

It’s going to deliver a lot of eyeballs, that’s for sure:

It was a smart move by Team Biden:

But it’s hard for people in the bubble to find out what’s going on outside the bubble:

