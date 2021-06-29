https://hannity.com/media-room/on-this-day-1863-general-robert-e-lee-orders-his-troops-to-advance-towards-gettysburg/

On June 29th, 1863, General Robert E. Lee directed his Confederate Army of Northern Virginia to advance on the small town of Gettysburg in rural Pennsylvania.

Lee had done the unthinkable and invaded the North. Less than five days later he would suffer the most consequential defeat in American history, a loss that cleared the path for the Union Army to win the Civil War.

On the morning of July 1, advance units of both forces came into contact with each other just outside of Gettysburg. The sound of battle attracted other units, and by noon the conflict was underway.

The bloody battle waged for another two days.

Out of desperation, Lee ordered “Pickett’s Charge.” The maneuver will go down as one of the worst military decisions of the entire war.

Both armies, exhausted, held their positions until the night of July 4, when Lee withdrew.

The Army of the Potomac was too weak to pursue the Confederates, and Lee led his army out of the North, never to invade it again.

In its totality, the Civil War was fought in 10,000 places from Vermont to Arizona, claiming the lives of 700,000 Americans.

