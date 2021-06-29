http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/94NYDq8nVbA/Online-activism-is-spilling-into-the-streets-of-16281500.php
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A week before California reopened its economy, a group of 100 or so demonstrators gathered in front of the Orange County Board of Supervisors here to decry lingering mask mandates and other health restrictions.
Whipped up by a misleading campaign of social media promotion, doorstep fliers and TV ads, they carried signs that read, “RIP COVID VAX VICTIMS” and “My Body, My Choice, No Vax.” The previous month, more than 600 people had gathered in the same spot to protest a voluntary digital vaccine passport – by falsely claiming it would be mandatory, comparing it to Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars.