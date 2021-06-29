https://www.oann.com/paris-to-have-3000-more-finance-job-by-end-of-2021-due-to-brexit-minister/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=paris-to-have-3000-more-finance-job-by-end-of-2021-due-to-brexit-minister

June 29, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Paris will have 3,000 more jobs in finance by the end of 2021 due to Brexit, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

“Brexit has been a major setback for the EU, but it has been an opportunity as well,” Le Maire told Paris Europlace annual financial event.

“These 3000 jobs are only a starting point,” he added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans)

