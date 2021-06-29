https://conservativebrief.com/pelosi-may-include-43893/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney may get her chance to go after Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “seriously considering” including a Republican among her appointments to the partisan Jan. 6 Commission, which will be a committee dedicated to looking into the mayhem at the U.S. Capitol.

Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would name five.

Pelosi knows this is all about politics, so she may select a Republican who is vehemently against Donald Trump to serve on the committee so she appears “bipartisan.”

Cheney said she hasn’t spoken to Pelosi about possibly being on the committee but that “it’s up to the Speaker.”

“Top Republicans Pelosi may be considering to put on the committee are likely those most outspoken about former President Donald Trump’s role in the attack, such as Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whom Republicans ousted from her No. 3 leadership position over her vocal criticism of Trump and the riot earlier this year,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“Even if Pelosi does choose a Republican to fill one of her eight slots and create the committee with six Republicans and seven Democrats, the Democrats on her select committee will have far more power than they would have had in the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission bill blocked by Senate Republicans last month,” the Examiner noted.

For her part, Cheney has refused to back down in her feud with Donald Trump.

Back in May, House Republicans removed Cheney as GOP conference chair over her opposition to Trump.

“If you want leaders who will enable and spread [Trump’s] destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from,” Cheney said at the time before the vote.

According to a report, Cheney “secretly orchestrated” an op-ed in the Washington Post from all living former secretaries of defense slamming Trump’s handling of the military in January, according to the New Yorker.

A good friend of Cheney’s, Eric Edelman, reportedly told the New Yorker that Cheney had personally met with all 10 living former defense secretaries, including Trump’s first defense secretary, Jim Mattis, urging them to participate in the op-ed.

“She was the one who generated it because she was so worried about what Trump might do,” Edelman told the magazine. “It speaks to the degree that she was concerned about the threat to our democracy that Trump represented.”

Cheney has also been very much in favor of a partisan Jan. 6 commission.

“What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history. And I think that it’s very important that the commission be able to focus on that,” Cheney said a few months ago.

“I’m very concerned, as all my colleagues are, about the violence that we saw, the BLM, the Antifa violence last summer. I think that’s a different set of issues, a different set of problems, and a different set of solutions,” she said.

“And so I think it’s very important that the Jan. 6 commission stays focused on what happened on Jan. 6, and what led to that day,” she added.

Cheney added more fuel to their feud when she was asked if Trump should be prosecuted for his role in Jan. 6 attacks.

Back in February, Wyoming Republican officials overwhelmingly voted in favor of censuring Cheney and called on her to resign.

In the state’s censure resolution, the Wyoming GOP accused Cheney of violating “the spirit” of GOP caucus rules by disclosing her intention to impeach Trump “prior to having any evidence presented” in the House of Representatives.

They also accused Cheney of violating the trust of Wyoming voters, and claimed registered Republicans across the state and country were leaving the party because of Cheney.

Furthermore, the committee called on Cheney to “immediately resign from her position and allow the Wyoming Republican Party to nominate her replacement.”

