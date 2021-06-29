http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bkPX3tXVU0c/

A Monday poll indicated most Americans want no governmental action on the coronavirus delta variant.

The Trafalgar Group asked respondents if the government should take action on the coronavirus delta variant.

Sixty-three percent said the government should take no action, considering “the widespread availability of the vaccines and treatments individuals can to make personal decisions on how to respond.”

17.7 percent said “government should reinstate mandates for mask wearing and social distancing.”

And 12.3 percent said they were not sure.

The delta variant accounts for about one in every five coronavirus infections in America, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

And due to its growth, the establishment media is pushing “officials to rethink Covid-19 measures, even for the vaccinated.”

CNN reported that “with more than half of the population still not fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, health experts and officials worry that regions with low amounts of virus protection could see surges in the fall and winter.”

Despite the establishment media’s narrative, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna Stéphane Bancel said, “The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants. These findings highlight the importance of continuing to vaccinate populations with an effective primary series vaccine.”

The poll was conducted between June 23-25 with 1101 respondents of likely general election voters with a 95 percent confidence rate.

