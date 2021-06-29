https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/president-biden-is-doing-that-creepy-lean-in-and-whisper-into-the-microphone-thing-again-this-time-about-tax-breaks/

It was just five days ago when President Biden gave us all the creeps when he leaned into his microphone and started whisper-yelling. In case you missed it, here it is:

Biden was in Wisconsin Tuesday to talk about infrastructure, but he slipped in a bit about tax breaks, which would have seemed more sincere if he hadn’t whispered it into the microphone as though someone in his administration (Jill?) would hear him.

That’s a good theory.

Yeah, don’t whisper it. Say it out loud so your Democrat friends in Congress can hear.

