https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/president-biden-is-doing-that-creepy-lean-in-and-whisper-into-the-microphone-thing-again-this-time-about-tax-breaks/

It was just five days ago when President Biden gave us all the creeps when he leaned into his microphone and started whisper-yelling. In case you missed it, here it is:

Last week, Joe Biden snapped at the press. This week he’s whispering at them. pic.twitter.com/2R54bmbZp5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2021

Biden was in Wisconsin Tuesday to talk about infrastructure, but he slipped in a bit about tax breaks, which would have seemed more sincere if he hadn’t whispered it into the microphone as though someone in his administration (Jill?) would hear him.

President Biden whispers into microphone: “I think it’s time to give ordinary people a tax break. The wealthy are doing fine. No, I mean it.” pic.twitter.com/dNIML2SFM8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2021

Biden’s handlers may want to work with him on some tricks to avoid the whisper-yelling. It gives off such an uncomfortable and unwell vibe. https://t.co/MH4X69DIR3 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 29, 2021

Also, the Joker smile does not help — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) June 29, 2021

It’s just creepy. — Glenn Watts 🧢 (@RacingToDisney) June 29, 2021

He’s going to start talking about Chianti and Fava Beans any day now. — Nobackhand (@Nobackhand) June 29, 2021

Yes and that conversation should have happened after he did the whispering thing last week. So it could be that they didn’t tell him to stop, that they just don’t care if he does it or that they talked to him about it and he keeps whispering anyway. No good outcomes. — Watery Fowls (@scmods604) June 29, 2021

I immediately think of this movie & scene pic.twitter.com/ph74gkf2sT — Chris Marmo (@ChristopherMarm) June 29, 2021

It’s disturbing and creepy. — Donna Rahall (@dlrahall) June 29, 2021

He is so creepy. I’m so tired of his antics and he definitely seems like he’s not all there health-wise. So sad. — Charis Megill (@coffeegirl_77) June 29, 2021

The stage whisper feels forced, manipulative and condescending. I doubt this is his handlers idea. They’re probably telling him to stop it. But when you think you’re the smartest person in the room, this is how you act. — Todd Wilken 🇺🇸 (@toddwilken) June 29, 2021

It’s the height of condescension. Reminds one of an adult treating you like this when you were about 7. Also reminds one of that old creepy guy that liked to offer kids candy — Jake Slapper (@SlapperJake) June 29, 2021

It’s creepy as shit. — Ginger (@shmunky1) June 29, 2021

And it comes across as patronizing — BlackSheepCharlie (@heretostay1023) June 29, 2021

That’s not a vibe, it’s a symptom. — 🦠I Am Science🦠but I have been to Europe🤷‍♀️ (@babsdallas) June 29, 2021

It’s Biden sublimating his hostility and it coming out as intense passive aggression. — CavemanSynthesizer (@PithyJoe) June 29, 2021

That’s a good theory.

It makes him look nuts. — Jim Silberman (@jedsilb) June 29, 2021

I don’t understand why whispering… what’s the deal … pic.twitter.com/eUubCESbPP — Just Love (@cya_tl) June 29, 2021

Who told him this didn’t give off a perverted vibe? — Michael the Texan (@michael_texan) June 29, 2021

Not to mention the message accompanying! — John Nelson (@Yukon_Hiker) June 29, 2021

We had one with the last guy and you reversed it — Chandler Wallander (@chandler_w78) June 29, 2021

We did joe. You took it away — Jack (@ZHawk2k15) June 29, 2021

5% inflation is a tax in my opinion. — Darren S. (@Darren051275) June 29, 2021

Do people really not understand that the rising inflation currently happening due to Biden’s policies is making the cost of living more expensive and their money worth less? — Don Julio70 (@DJulio70) June 29, 2021

I still haven’t seen a tax break??? But when we do, I guess us “ordinary” folks will be using our saved money from it on higher gas prices, higher grocery prices, etc. — Tigfan811618 (@JohnMm81) June 29, 2021

Apparently “wealthy” is the struggling middle class. 🤦‍♂️ — Derek Stolpa (@DerekStolpa) June 29, 2021

Over 90% of Americans got tax cuts under Trump. Rich people already pay more than we do — Carson Young (@Young_shots) June 29, 2021

The “super wealthy” pay nearly all of the income tax. — Folksy Demeanor (@BLight1911) June 29, 2021

I don’t believe him. — MechaRandom42, Comedian, Smart-A$$,WomanBaby😉 (@RandomMnky) June 29, 2021

No, he will need to tax the middle class more to pay for all of his federal spending — Harddick10433 (@luciano10433) June 29, 2021

How about you just cut the income tax? — Hulkster TO THE 🌚🌚🌚🌚🌚 (@HulkAHolic) June 29, 2021

Yeah, don’t whisper it. Say it out loud so your Democrat friends in Congress can hear.

Related:

President Biden has more ‘deeply uncomfortable’ lean in and whisper moments during infrastructure remarks https://t.co/c2Fqgdg6eA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 24, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

