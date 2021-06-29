https://thelibertyloft.com/principles-are-needed-to-effectively-fight-critical-race-theory/

Washington, DC — “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.”—Edmund Burke

It has amazed me the level of cognitive dissonance, with regards to government schools, that exists among conservatives ever since the COVID-19 tyranny began.

On the one hand, conservatives are decrying the indoctrination taking place with the advent of the 1619 Project or Critical Race Theory (CRT). On the other hand, conservatives clamor to reopen the government schools so they can push their kids back into the system they recognize is indoctrinating them.

Conservatives all too often forget history and quickly abandon principles. Conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly rightly fought against Common Core and President Barrack Obama’s use of executive orders to push a national curriculum. When President Donald Trump used executive orders to form the 1776 Commission for “the development of a pro-American curriculum,” conservatives cheered on his abuse of power.

“American conservatives looking for an intellectual home should avoid claptrap like the 1776 Commission and its intellectual sibling, ‘The 1619 Project.’ They are in reality two sides of the same coin,” wrote author and historian Brion McClanahan.

Last week, the Liberty Loft published a piece from the Daily Signal in which Pastor VoddieBaucham Jr. takes on CRT and its Marxist roots. In the end, Baucham says CRT is “at odds with the Scriptures.”

Baucham is absolutely correct, but do you think he’s worried about his kids being indoctrinated by the system? I doubt it. Afterall, he and his wife Bridget homeschooled their 9 children.

“If we continue to send our children to Caesar for their education, we need to stop being surprised when they come home as Romans…. The system wants you to be a slave. I’m a free man. My children are mine, not wards of the state. The government has no jurisdiction over my children,” Baucham said in a 2008 sermon.

Baucham explained how “90 percent of Christians allow our government to educate their children,” and the result is “somewhere between 70 and 88 percent” rejecting Christianity by the end of the first year of college. He references Luke 6:40 which states: “A pupil is not above his teacher; but everyone, after he has been fully trained will be like his teacher.”

Before conservatives can be effective, they must understand what they are fighting for. It must be a principled fight. If the goal is to stop CRT then conservatives will lose and, in fact, have already lost. The fight isn’t CRT or any other objectionable curriculum, it’s the system itself.

Conservatives fear socialism being taught to their kids while ignoring that they are training their kids to be socialists by merely sending their kids to the government schools to begin with.

The 10th plank of the Communist Manifesto is “free education for all children in government schools.” The government school system, starting with the first compulsory schools in Boston in 1819, itself is anti-American and most definitely never was Christian. Horace Mann, known as the father of government schooling, said: “We, who are engaged in the sacred cause of education, are entitled to look upon all parents as having given hostages to our cause.”

Even the most conservative of jurists agree with Mann through affirmation of the legal doctrine of “in loco parentis,” or in the place of parents, including Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in a 2007 ruling, Morse v. Frederick.

Those same teachers who the courts say are your kids’ parents in your place are the same ones who run around screaming like petulant children themselves demanding more of our money. They, as a 2011 CBS report states, are the dumbest students entering college and receive the highest grades in college because “education” is the easiest major. And, “nearly 10 percent of public-school students have been targeted with unwanted sexual attention from school staff,” as stated by filmmaker Colin Gunn in his 2011 documentary Indoctrination. Contrast that with studies finding 4 percent of Catholic priests being abusive. That led to a mass exodus from the church, yet American parents keep sending their kids to the predators in the government schools.

CRT is just the new boogeyman for the political right which will continue losing if they keep fighting the way they always do. Conservatives fought very hard against Darwinism in the 1960’s, and today it is taught as gospel truth to your kids every day in the church of the state. Conservatives fought very hard against sex education. Planned Parenthood, whose profit motive is dependent on young children having unwanted pregnancies, has produced a “comprehensive sex education” guide for K-12 students in government schools since 1991.

Rest assured that CRT is already in the government classrooms and has been for a long time. When Republican politicians say they are going to remove funding from schools that teach CRT, understand that they are doing absolutely nothing but trying to score political points. CRT is already there and will remain there until conservatives actually start attacking the system. Remember, it is your responsibility to train up your child, just check Proverbs 22:6, and Brian Rohrbough, whose son was killed in the 1999 Columbine shooting, understands that all too well.

“I put him in a pagan school where they teach there is no god, there is no creation,” Rohrboughsaid. “There’s evolution based on a cosmic accident, and evolution breaks down to one simple belief, and that is ‘that the strong kill the weak as a form of survival and that there’s nothing wrong with that.’”

Rohrbough added: “(The murderers) had taken evolution much further than most people do. But if you stop and think through it, their logic was correct if evolution is true. And yet, it is taught in the school, and I put my son there even though I’m a Christian. So, when you talk about my son’s murder, yes, it’s right to condemn these two murderers, it’s right to condemn the school system that taught these wicked things. But you must remember, I’m the one who put him there,and I’m the one who’s responsible for his death.”

