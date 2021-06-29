https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/private-support-is-violent-saira-rao-begs-white-people-to-stop-sending-private-messages-of-support/

We’ve written about blue-checked SJW Saira Rao quite a few times. She has issues with white people: they’re responsible for the COVID-19 crisis, their minority “friends” actually think they’re racist, white women are the greatest villains of all time, and whiteness is terrorism.

She’s protected her account so we can’t post her latest tweet, but Ben Shapiro has a screenshot of it, in which she begs white people to stop sending her private messages of support. “Private support is violent. Honestly, it is.”

“Stop violently supporting me in private”, they screamed into the void. — Tesla Tunnel (@TeslaTunnel) June 29, 2021

The words “violent” and “violence” have lost all meaning in wokeville. 🙄 — Shrillbilly (@Shrillbilly) June 29, 2021

The definition of violence keeps expanding — Bemijaminji (@Bemijaminji) June 29, 2021

I wonder what “violence” will mean in 5 years — GastonTheGinger (@gastirapa) June 29, 2021

Them: Would you like to make that a meal and add fries and a drink? Her: That’s violent. But okay. — A Man Named Matt (@Irate_Customer) June 29, 2021

she has to qualify the statement, by saying, ‘honestly, it is.’ Psychology says she doesn’t actually believe this. — ACE (@ace_coug) June 29, 2021

I’m pretty sure violent isn’t defined the way she uses it. — Adam (@Arcnaver) June 29, 2021

Everything is violence — Doc (redacted) (@Twel864) June 29, 2021

Silence is “violence” too — Billy LoBue (@BillyLoBue) June 29, 2021

Our society’s descent into absurdity continues. — Beth Cain (@horsemom1) June 29, 2021

I’m still not convinced these are real people — Snickelfritz (@Mr_MileHi) June 29, 2021

We don’t know why she has a blue-check, but she is the co-author of the forthcoming “White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism & How to Do Better” from Penguin … the same publisher whose employees literally cried when they learned Penguin was publishing Jordan Peterson’s next book.

I’d love to publicly support her comedy, but she’s blocked me. — 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@tomburkart) June 29, 2021

Man I loved that account, she needs to unblock me. — BanditPSG 🇺🇸 (@BANDIT_33) June 29, 2021

She is going to get a lot of messages now — Jake (@JaketotheH) June 29, 2021

Like anyone sends her messages of support. — John Montero (@monterolaw) June 29, 2021

I’ll take dm’s that didn’t happen for 600, Alex — CAV124_IV (@CAV124_IV) June 29, 2021

Sounds about right pic.twitter.com/3NpHeBuDbm — Brendan Henderson (@venmohenderson) June 29, 2021

We’d visit race2dinner.com but we’re afraid that might be considered violence.

Funny how she says, “Make it public or keep it to yourselves” and then protects her Twitter account.

Related:

Anti-racist SJW Saira Rao informs white people that nonwhite friends who don’t ‘regularly [challenge] your whiteness’ probably ‘don’t trust you’ https://t.co/VIOjdjfLse — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

