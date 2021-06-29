https://babylonbee.com/news/professors-say-proper-grammar-is-racist-this-is-why-their-wrong/

Professors Say Proper Grammar Is Racist. This Is Why Their Wrong

BALTIMORE, MD—In the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion, professors speaking at Towson University’s “Antiracist Pedagogy Symposium” disparaged proper grammar for “being racist and perpetuating whiteness.”

This is why their wrong.

First, proper grammar serves as a standard that aids in clear communication, and there has never been a greater time that the need for more clear communication has been, now more than ever, needed in any epoch of history-from ancient Greece to present day universities-than to do so now.

Additionally, however, as should be clearly pointed out, proper grammar rises above race ethnicity creed religion sexuality occupation and, gender. Needless to say let us not drag the paragon of conveyance off its pedestal, but, instead, let us use proper grammar to lift others, speak out, and, most of all, to be heard truly.

We at The Babylon Bee pride ourselves in setting grammatically the standard that other publications openly envy and it shows with our quality writing, concise messages, and thoughtful prose.

And those are things that speaks for itself.