https://onenewsnow.com/national-security/2021/06/29/pull-back-the-cover-up-covid-was-bioweapon-expert-argues







A U.S. military veteran is blaming the Chinese Communist Party’s biological warfare program for originating the COVID-19 virus.





As the Biden administration continues to show little interest in investigating allegations of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, One News Now questioned Lawrence Sellin about the origin of the coronavirus. Sellin, who holds a Ph.D. in physiology and an M.A. in biology, argues that the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, was created in a Chinese laboratory – specifically, a laboratory used for creating biological weapons.

“The scientific evidence is clear and abundant,” states the retired Army Reserve colonel, arguing there are too many anomalies that cannot be explained by a natural process. “The COVID-19 virus was designed as a bioweapon and its creation was supervised by the People’s Liberation Army.”

A fundamental principle of biological warfare, he explains, is to retain the capability of “plausible deniability.” In this case, it’s the ability to blame nature for a disease outbreak –and Sellin believes the COVID-19 virus was designed to do just that.

According to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the virus began with a leak out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. While Sellin agrees, he offers more insight.



Sellin

“The Wuhan Institute of Virology or another Wuhan research center may have been the source of the release of the COVID-19 virus,” he tells One News Now, “but those institutions represent only a part of a larger People’s Liberation Army biowarfare program.”

Sellin identifies three levels of the CCP’s biological warfare program. First, he says, there is a core secret military level. “The core layer is supervised by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in coordination with so-called ‘civilian’ entities such as the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Centers for Disease Control,” he offers.

Atop the core layer, Sellin places universities, civilian research institutions, and medical companies. He points out that, in Chinese Communist Party-China, there is no difference between military and civilian research, indicating “the fusion of research and development sectors was mandated by the Chinese Communist Party’s 13th Five-Year Plan.”

Then there’s the middle layer – which Sellin says “has allowed the Chinese Communist Party to access international knowledge and skills, particularly from the United States, all of which has contributed to the advancement of Chinese Communist Party virus research, including bioweapons development.”

Thus, he suggests the debate must now shift to the manner in which the virus was released, either accidentally or deliberately. With that said, he maintains the virus was released “because it was a part of an evil plan with evil intent.”

Questions that need answers

According to Sellin, several questions remain to be answered. For example: How is the COVID-19 virus connected to China’s biological warfare program? Who in the People’s Liberation Army were involved in its creation? And what specific procedures did they use to construct the virus in the laboratory?

He considers a number of other concerns equally important, including “the extent to which U.S. scientists and funding contributed to the creation of the COVID-19 virus, as well as the amount of infiltration of U.S. virus research programs by Chinese Communist Party and People’s Liberation Army scientists.”

To that end, Sellin suggests an investigation of the People’s Republic of China-trained scientists presently working in the U.S., some of whom are U.S. citizens who have been assisting CCP propaganda efforts in the U.S.

“Based on the recently released Anthony Fauci emails and related documents,” he concludes, “there needs to be a separate investigation of the role of Fauci, other government officials, certain U.S. scientists, the U.S. media and scientific journals in a cover-up of the laboratory origin of the COVID-19 virus.”

Col. Sellin has authored numerous articles on national security issues, and is a member of the Citizens Commission on National Security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

