https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/06/29/recall-gavin-newsom-ca-leg-passes-a-law-to-manipulate-the-recall-election-timing-n404477
About The Author
Related Posts
Eric Holder Charging Oregon Taxpayers $2,300 Per Hour for Advice About Racist Graffiti on a Locker
April 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy