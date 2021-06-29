https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/reporter-gets-in-a-zinger-of-a-question-at-president-bidens-ice-cream-stop-and-we-know-which-flavor-he-got/

President Biden was in Wisconsin Tuesday trying to sell his infrastructure plan, so of course, he had to make a stop for some ice cream. One reporter got in a zinger of a question, and it wasn’t if Biden was getting chocolate chocolate chip again.

Get it? Rocky road? Infrastructure?

MSNBC already did a three-minute segment on Biden’s love of ice cream.

Cookies and cream and strawberry in a double-dipped sugar cone … and send.

Fox News’s Chad Pergram keeps it simple:

If it seems petty to pick on the press and their questions about Biden’s ice cream picks, we’d refer you to Google and a search of “Trump” and “two scoops.”

