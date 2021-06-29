https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/reporter-gets-in-a-zinger-of-a-question-at-president-bidens-ice-cream-stop-and-we-know-which-flavor-he-got/

President Biden was in Wisconsin Tuesday trying to sell his infrastructure plan, so of course, he had to make a stop for some ice cream. One reporter got in a zinger of a question, and it wasn’t if Biden was getting chocolate chocolate chip again.

Reporter at Joe Biden ice cream stop: “You’re not getting any rocky road for infrastructure?” pic.twitter.com/A3swcgfiBR — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 29, 2021

Get it? Rocky road? Infrastructure?

Can we get a stat on how many ice cream shops Joe Biden has visited as president compared to other presidents? — Mantis Toboggan M.D. (@MantisT0boggan) June 29, 2021

MSNBC already did a three-minute segment on Biden’s love of ice cream.

Why do they want to know about his fking ice cream all the time!?! — Kris Porter (@KrisPor16506544) June 29, 2021

That sounds like Michael Shear of The New York Times with the latest pathetic ice cream question to Joe Biden. That sure is fulfilling The Times’s mission of “hav[ing] the power to make each reader’s life richer and more fulfilling, and all of society stronger and more just.”🙄 https://t.co/oU2W3RZm9r — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 29, 2021

American media 🤮 — lauren (@laurennauman) June 29, 2021

Biden visits the Pearl ice cream parlor in La Crosse, Wisconsin A reporter suggested he order a rocky road for infra and he responded, “it’s been a rocky road but we’re going to get it done” The president ordered cookies and cream and strawberry in a double-dipped sugar cone pic.twitter.com/9unmQfKPqX — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 29, 2021

Cookies and cream and strawberry in a double-dipped sugar cone … and send.

Squeeeeeeee!!! — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) June 29, 2021

Really hard hitting coverage from Bloomberg here — lim jahey (@aye_Barcelona) June 29, 2021

One might say is was a…soft serve. — Jeremy Holley (@sundoulos_j) June 29, 2021

Hard hitting news… — K for Kira (@kforkira1) June 29, 2021

Bro, I hope he see this. You could be the next press sec! — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) June 29, 2021

He’s so dreamy. — Dennis H (@dentrev1) June 29, 2021

Thanks for breaking the story Woodward — Dr. Goodnsexy, MD (@ostiosis) June 29, 2021

Thank you so much for this in depth coverage. We are lucky to have the press that we have. I know this story was difficult to report, but maybe you will win a prize. — Charlie (@CharlieBayer8) June 29, 2021

Man… that’s some hard-hitting news – great job on the scoop. pic.twitter.com/KtX0uKuvAX — Allen Ayres (@AllenAyres) June 29, 2021

NO👏BODY👏CARES👏 — Southern Guy (@SouthernguyAL) June 29, 2021

The number of unaccompanied children is again rising at the border. Gas prices at a 7 year high heading into Fourth of July. Another Democrat-run city just cut $18 million from the police. Must be time for another ice cream stop! — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) June 29, 2021

Way to go, Jordan, you’re doing a great job! Keep up the good work! — Contriteship89 (@contriteship89) June 29, 2021

He is either whispering or eating ice cream, I want this job! — Captain Fina (@CaptainFina) June 29, 2021

The Pulitzer is yours. — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) June 29, 2021

Please stop. — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) June 29, 2021

Fox News’s Chad Pergram keeps it simple:

Biden on infrastructure talks: It’s been a rocky road, we’re going to get it done — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 29, 2021

If it seems petty to pick on the press and their questions about Biden’s ice cream picks, we’d refer you to Google and a search of “Trump” and “two scoops.”

