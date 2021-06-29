https://noqreport.com/2021/06/29/right-wing-watch-tried-to-get-conservatives-de-platformed-but-then-something-amazing-happened/

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu On the left, a cottage industry of organizations and news divisions that exist to try to de-platform conservatives has taken shape over the last several years. The insidious industry mines conservative media looking for ways to try to get them canceled, either via direct attack or by pressuring advertisers. Their most high-profile target on the right has obviously Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, but few have been immune from their gaze, including this site at times.

Yet, in what will likely be the most satisfying story of the day, Right Wing Watch, one of the left-wing outfits that have propagated de-platforming , got a valuable lesson in sowing and reaping. Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021 What’s so ironic about this is that the channel was likely brought down because Right Wing Watch would post clips of conservatives saying things in an effort to get those conservatives de-platformed. Yet, because of the prior efforts of Right […]

