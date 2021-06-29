https://nationalfile.com/video-mccarthy-proudly-supports-removing-american-statues-artwork-from-capitol-says-democrats-bill-should-go-further/

During a debate on the removal of statues and portraits from the U.S. Capitol that depict members of the Confederacy and other historical white male figures that enrage progressives, House minority leader and Frank Luntz’s roommate Kevin McCarthy announced that he supports far-left calls for the statues’ removal because they depict “Democrats.”

The greatest challenge ever to our Constitution was the Civil War,” McCarthy proclaimed. “Long and by far. The bill we’re voting on today, we voted before, and I supported it, and I support it now. But let me state a simple fact – all the statues being removed by this bill are statues of Democrats. Madame Speaker, as I heard the Speaker talk earlier about removing the four portraits of Speakers in the hall, the same answer goes for that as well. They were all Democrats.”

GOP Leader McCarthy during debate on a bill to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol: “All of the statues being removed by this bill are statues of Democrats… Maybe it’s time the Democrats change the name of their party.” pic.twitter.com/0RA6ubLuYT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2021

McCarthy continued the bizarre monologue, declaring, “What’s interesting is the statues that need to be removed were sent to the Capitol by states that were majority controlled by Democrats, sent to a House that had a majority controlled by Democrats, accepting of these statues. I think the bill should go further.”

Virginia Congressional candidate Jarome Bell slammed McCarthy comment’s on Tuesday, tweeting “Giving the Democrats a reason to tear down historical monuments will inevitably lead to the destruction of the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials and the Washington Monument. Anyway, the way your whiney ass was CRYING on Fox News on Jan 6th DQs you from leadership.”

.@GOPLeader – Giving the Democrats a reason to tear down historical monuments will inevitably lead to the destruction of the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials and the Washington Monument. Anyway, the way your whiney ass was CRYING on Fox News on Jan 6th DQs you from leadership. https://t.co/gpMW9JvFeX — Jarome Bell (@JaromeBellVA) June 29, 2021

In May, Fox News television host Tucker Carlson broke the news that McCarthy secretly rents a room from controversial neocon pollster Frank Luntz in Washington, D.C. at a “fair market price”:

“Over the weekend we got a call from a source who said that in fact, Frank Luntz and Kevin McCarthy are not simply friends, they’re roommates,” Carlson revealed. “Kevin McCarthy lives in Frank Luntz’s apartment in downtown Washington. That’s what we were told, and honestly we did not believe it. The top Republican in the House lives with a Google lobbyist? Come on, come on. Even by the sleazy and corrupt standards of politics in Washington, that did not seem possible, in fact it sounded like a joke.” Carlson’s team then called McCarthy’s spokeswoman to inquire about the story, and were surprised to receive an affirmative response. The spokesperson admitted that “because of the pandemic, McCarthy has rented a room in Washington at a fair market price from Frank.” “So actually the top Republican in the House does live with someone who lobbies for Google,” Carlson said. “Mystery solved. Not only are they friends, they’re roommates! So now you know why they listen to Frank Luntz but they don’t listen to you.”

McCarthy also made a strange comparison between the Confederacy and anti-white critical race theory during Tuesday’s House debate, without providing much of an explanation for the analogy.

