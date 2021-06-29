https://justthenews.com/nation/states/searcher-find-four-more-bodies-found-florida-condo-rubble-least-16-dead?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Four additional bodies were recovered Wednesday morning at the partially collapsed Miami-area condominium, bringing the death toll to 16.

The incident occurred June 23, at a 12-story condominium complex in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members at a morning briefing that rescuers found the bodies Tuesday night. He said relatives have not yet been identified, according to the Associated Press.

In addition to the four bodies, crews also found other human remains. Rescuers were able to build a ramp for a crane to reach areas at the top of the pile they had not been access before, Jadallah said.

Authorities say preliminary finds show the collapse appears to be the result of building structural issues.

