Another FBI Agent is Arrested For Raping-Molesting Small Children

51-year-old David Harris, is an active duty FBI agent at the New Orleans field office.

KLFY reported:

A Louisiana FBI agent has been arrested by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit and the United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (USDOJ/OIG) for sexual misconduct against juveniles, according to a press release from LSP.

David Harris, age 51 of Prairieville, La was booked on numerous sexual misconduct charges. At the time of the investigation, Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

Earlier today, Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish and booked on charges of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Indecent Behavior with Children under the age of 13.