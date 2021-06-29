https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/sen-rand-paul-slams-delta-variant-fearmongers-citing-08-death-rate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul is telling Twitter followers to not let the ‘fearmongers’ win, amid growing concerns about the newest delta variant of the coronavirus.

Paul, who is a doctor with a degree in medicine from Duke University, cited a study of the strain that shows only a 0.08% death rate among unvaccinated people.

“Don’t let the fearmongers win. New public England study of delta variant shows 44 deaths out of 53,822 (.08%) in unvaccinated group. Hmmm,” he tweeted Tuesday to his 3.2 million followers.

The variant, which has caused virus outbreaks in Australia and other countries, has resulted in officials reimposing recently lifted health-safety orders including mask-wearing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

