Ron Johnson holds a news conference today with families from across the country who share their experiences regarding adverse reactions to Covid vaccines.

The event drew criticism. Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin) said Sen. Johnson is being “reckless and irresponsible” — and Milwaukee’s health commissioner accused Johnson of raising “misleading concerns.”

While the senator said on Monday the vast majority of vaccines have been safely administered, he added everyone should hear from people reporting serious problems.

He handed out documents based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which he says included 384,270 adverse events related to the COVID-19 vaccines, including 4,812 deaths. This database includes unverified reports from doctors and the public, which the CDC says may be “incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable.”

