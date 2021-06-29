https://hannity.com/media-room/sliwa-on-hannity-aoc-is-all-out-crazy-nothing-but-a-sanctimonious-hypocrite-on-public-safety/
A NEW LOW: AOC ‘Absolutely’ Agrees with Host Slamming ‘Criminal Israeli Government’ and ‘White Supremacist Jews’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.31.19
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubled-down on her vitriolic rhetoric regarding the Middle East peace process in a recent interview; saying she absolutely agrees with the host’s criticism of the “criminal” Israeli government and other “White Supremacist Jews.”
“Absolutely” Ocasio-Cortez agrees with host calling Israeli Government “criminal” “white supremacist Jews”https://t.co/5Mc4uK04AW pic.twitter.com/wWpEjbRs5P
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2019
“There’s a lot of young Jewish people that I know that are absolutely against the occupation and I wanted you, because often on this program, we have the freedom to address the fact that something that you know people, it’s an oxymoron, how do you have white supremacist Jews? How do you have people like Stephen Miller? How do you have these individuals who are legit aligning with racism and white supremacy, but they’re Jewish and it’s something that most people can’t wrap their brains around. But it’s a real thing and what’s going on with Israel and Palestine, while it’s very deep, it is very, very criminal. It is very, very unjust,” said ‘EBRO in the morning.’
“Absolutely, and I think to where we’re at as a country when it comes to Israel-Palestine is very much a generational thing. I think that when we start looking at it through that lens, a lot of this stuff starts to make sense. It’s like what you’re talking about, young Jews in Israel are sick of this,” said Ocasio-Cortez.
President Trump called-out ‘The Squad’ on social media earlier this month; blasting the four freshman Congresswomen as “racist troublemakers” and “not very smart.”
“The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!” posted the President on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1153315875476463616
‘The Squad’ consists of Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley.
Rashida Tlaib sounded the alarm on President Trump’s tax cuts Monday; pledging to repeal the legislation and give the money “back to the people that earned it.”
“Recently, I introduced the Boost Act. This legislation completely repeals the GOP Tax Scam… Do you know what I did with that money? What I said? We’re going to go ahead and put it in the pockets of every day Americans… We give it back to the people that earned it,” said Tlaib.
‘FLASH MOB’: AOC Mocks GOP Lawmakers’ ‘Entitlement and Privilege’ on Impeachment Inquiry
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.25.19
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the GOP’s “Little Flash Mob” struggling to find answers on the Democrats’ latest impeachment inquiry Thursday night; blaming their “entitlement and privilege” for their behavior.
“There have been many aspects of the GOP’s little flash mob that have relied on mountains of entitlement and privilege, but them *asking* the police to be arrested is just… Well, let’s just say my community would find it hard to understand why *anyone* would ask to be arrested,” posted Ocasio-Cortez on social media.
There have been many aspects of the GOP’s little flash mob that have relied on mountains of entitlement and privilege, but them *asking* the police to be arrested is just…
Well, let’s just say my community would find it hard to understand why *anyone* would ask to be arrested. https://t.co/ez5IsocNm5
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 24, 2019
Senate Republicans -led by Lindsey Graham- introduced new legislation Thursday officially condemning House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
“The South Carolina Republican, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has attacked Democrats for their handling of the impeachment process. His resolution — backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — criticizes the House for its ‘closed-door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry,’” reports Politico.
“This is a kangaroo court and it will not stand,” Graham said this week. “I’ve got a resolution saying if you’re going to impeach the president give him the same rights that Richard Nixon had and that Bill Clinton had…what’s going on now is disgusting.”
“The Graham resolution could put pressure on Republicans who have appeared open to considering the evidence in the House impeachment inquiry. But even Republicans who have declined to offer predictions on how the inquiry might end have attacked Democrats for how they’ve handled impeachment,” adds Politico.