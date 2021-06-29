https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/29/so-many-receipts-so-little-time-check-out-the-many-many-many-times-democrats-did-indeed-call-to-defund-the-police-video/

Maybe you all missed it, but Democrats are now claiming it’s Republicans who want to defund the police.

No.

We’re not joking.

Forget that we spent a YEAR (more?!) watching and listening to Democrats demand we defund the cops …

We’ve got the receipts.

Lots and lots of them.

Wow, Democrats are working overtime to get away from THIS tidbit.

Don’t let them.

MAKE THEM OWN IT.

Everyone knows Leftist Democrat politicians across the nation called for insane & unpopular idea to #defundpolice. @MayorKeller and his cronies on @ABQCityCouncil own Albuquerque’s record shattering homicide & crime rates as a result. #VoteTimOut #NMpol https://t.co/9tJfaMS2dU — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) June 29, 2021

Yup.

That was their big plan … send in social workers.

But, they never said that remember? — Matt Vliet (@factumXstardust) June 29, 2021

It’s “racist” to post videos of ‘Squad’ members clearly saying stuff they now totally deny they ever said or supported — lihi cohen (@lihicohen9) June 29, 2021

Oh, that’s right.

Our bad.

They’ve been pushing Defund the police for 3 years and now all of a sudden when they get slapped w/reality that policy fails every time, they want to say the right is the party defunding police? GTFOH — Nuclear Potato (@Thgrawishe) June 29, 2021

Any time one of their crap policies proves unpopular (which is often) they try and claim it was the Republicans.

Then screech about MUH JANUARY 6.

It’s all so old.

***

