https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/29/so-many-receipts-so-little-time-check-out-the-many-many-many-times-democrats-did-indeed-call-to-defund-the-police-video/

Maybe you all missed it, but Democrats are now claiming it’s Republicans who want to defund the police.

No.

We’re not joking.

Forget that we spent a YEAR (more?!) watching and listening to Democrats demand we defund the cops …

We’ve got the receipts.

Lots and lots of them.

Wow, Democrats are working overtime to get away from THIS tidbit.

Don’t let them.

MAKE THEM OWN IT.

Yup.

That was their big plan … send in social workers.

Oh, that’s right.

Our bad.

Any time one of their crap policies proves unpopular (which is often) they try and claim it was the Republicans.

Then screech about MUH JANUARY 6.

It’s all so old.

***

Related:

Lew-Who, Za-Her! The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein tries SO HARD to pick a fight with DeSantis’ press secretary, fails PATHETICALLY

‘Juuuuust STFU’! CNN bound and determined to ruin Independence Day for Americans but they ain’t havin’ ANY of it

‘Dude, they spy on ALL OF US’: Jonah Goldberg’s smug spoiler alert claiming the NSA isn’t spying on Tucker Carlson BACKFIRES

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...