Remember that time Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar equated the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban? Here it is again:

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

After several of her Jewish Democratic colleagues called her out — albeit not nearly as harshly as they should have — Omar initially responded by shaming them as Islamophobic. Shortly after that, she issued another statement explaining that ackshually, when she likened the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, she wasn’t likening the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

Ilhan Omar just now: “I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.” pic.twitter.com/zvvNnHnCXB — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 10, 2021

Well, after having a couple of weeks to reflect further on her remarks, Ilhan Omar’s position has evolved once again:

Ilhan Omar: “I don’t” regret equating U.S. and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/XpR0e6kVeo — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) June 29, 2021

“I think it’s really important to think back to the point I was trying to make.” We know full well which point she was trying to make.

And she doesn’t regret it.

So much for a walk back https://t.co/WkQSt3D2sv — BAReplies (@BAReplies) June 29, 2021

She’s done this multiple times. “Clarifies” and then Democrats say “see, she’s not anti-Semitic and anti-American.” Then she doubles down a week later and no one says anything. https://t.co/mZDMsFy5re — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 29, 2021

Rep. Omar isn’t capable of regret or shame. Film at 11. https://t.co/elH8zagwMF — Gen-X Wolf™ (@whatever_1225) June 29, 2021

This is who she is. She’s shown us enough times. The joke’s on us if we still don’t see it.

Anxiously waiting for @IlhanMN to be stripped of her foreign affairs committee assignment. https://t.co/dRjE3ho42Y — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 29, 2021

We won’t hold our breath. Because the Left has shown us who they are, too.

