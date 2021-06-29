https://www.oann.com/soccer-ukraine-snatch-extra-time-win-over-sweden-to-advance-to-euro-2020-quarters/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=soccer-ukraine-snatch-extra-time-win-over-sweden-to-advance-to-euro-2020-quarters



Soccer Football – Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Sweden v Ukraine – Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain – June 29, 2021 Ukraine's Illya Zabarnyi celebrates after the match Pool via REUTERS/Lee Smith

June 29, 2021

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Artem Dovbyk netted in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to claim the last available berth in the European Championship quarter-finals.

The two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but the tide of the last-16 game changed when Sweden had defender Marcus Danielson sent off for a studs-up, high challenge nine minutes into extra time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s left-footed half-volley after 27 minutes gave Ukraine the lead but Emil Forsberg equalised when he hit home a deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area two minutes before halftime.

Ukraine now take on England in Saturday’s quarter-final in Rome.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

