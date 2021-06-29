https://www.dailywire.com/news/south-dakota-joins-other-gop-led-states-sending-national-guard-to-southern-border

South Dakota is sending National Guard troops to assist Texas in securing the U.S. southern border.

“Tomorrow morning I’m officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) tweeted on Monday. “The Biden Administration has failed to keep America safe. We shouldn’t be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden’s border crisis.”

Tomorrow morning I’m officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border. The Biden Administration has failed to keep America safe. We shouldn’t be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden’s border crisis. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 28, 2021

The South Dakota national guardsmen will join others from Florida and Nebraska. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts (R) announced last week that he would be sending troops to Texas to assist Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) stop illegal immigration and smuggling into the state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced earlier this month that Florida would supply national guardsmen to Texas as well as Arizona.

Abbott joined with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) to write a letter June 10 requesting aid from other states in suppressing illegal immigration along the southern border. The governors blamed the Biden administration for allowing the illegal immigration crisis to reach unprecedented levels.

“Securing our border with Mexico is the federal government’s responsibility. But the Biden administration has proven unwilling or unable to do the job,” the governors wrote. “This failure to enforce federal immigration laws causes banns that spill over into every State.”

“The cartels will see to it that their deadly fentanyl and human-trafficking victims reach far and wide. The convicted criminals they smuggle into the homeland will bring recidivism with them to far too many of your communities. And although now people are coming to our border from as far away as Senegal, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan, the cartels are not exactly screening for threats to public health or national security,” the letter continued.

“In response to the ongoing surge of illegal border crossings, with the accompanying threats to private property and to the safety of our citizens, Governor Abbott has declared a disaster and Governor Ducey has declared an emergency,” the letter said. “Given the staggering number of violations now occurring in Texas and Arizona, additional manpower is needed from any state that can spare it. With your help, we can apprehend more of these perpetrators of state and federal crimes, before they can cause problems in your State.”

In May, the Department of Homeland Security recorded more arrests of illegal immigrants than in any other month since the department was founded in 2002. As The Daily Wire reported:

“In May 2021, CBP encountered 180,034 persons attempting entry along the Southwest Border,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. “Single adults continue to make up the majority of these encounters.” The disastrous border numbers for last month represented a staggering 674% increase vs. May of 2020 when 23,237 illegal aliens were apprehended. Last month’s numbers were the worst numbers in more than two decades.

Related: Arizona Residents Slam Biden For Turning Hotel Into Migrant Center

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

