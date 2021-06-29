https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sunset-strip-in-1963-cool-footage/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
A far better time. When America was actually America. pic.twitter.com/ajKxsUjK8O
— The American Statesman (@right_populist) June 23, 2021
See more vintage LA photos here…
Lee Marvin in action
Now this is my idea of a last supper…
The cast of Young Frankenstein join Mel Brooks at The Daisy in 1974. From left to right: Madeline Kahn, Gene Wilder, @MelBrooks, Teri Garr, Kenneth Mars and Marty Feldman. (Who’s that on the far left?) pic.twitter.com/TKxMXgIAcm
— Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) June 28, 2021
And today after Democrats ruined the state over the last 60 years