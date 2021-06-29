https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/560837-supreme-court-leaves-cdc-eviction-moratorium-intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.

The landlord group had asked the justices to lift the stay on a ruling by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., that the moratorium amounted to an unlawful government overreach.

But Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughNCAA panel recommends letting players profit off name, image, likeness Justice Alito bristles at conservative Supreme Court’s incremental course Protect our courts: Investigate Jan. 6 MORE joined with the court’s three liberals to keep the stay in place.

“Because the CDC plans to end the moratorium in only a few weeks, on July 31, and because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds, I vote at this time to deny the application to vacate the District Court’s stay of its order,” Kavanaugh wrote in brief concurrence.

Yet Kavanaugh also said he agreed with the federal judge’s determination that the CDC had exceeded its authority in enacting the moratorium.

Four of the court’s more conservative justices, Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas‘Mean Girls 2021’ Clarence Thomas says federal marijuana laws ‘may no longer be necessary’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Biden muddies infrastructure deal MORE, Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoSupreme Court won’t hear school’s appeal in transgender bathroom access fight Supreme Court backs Alaska Natives in clash over COVID-19 relief funds The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Will this infrastructure deal pass? MORE, Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchAuthor Rachel Bovard calls NCCA defense in Supreme Court case ‘kind of hilarious’ OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House votes to nix Trump methane rule | Supreme Court rules in favor of oil refineries in blending waiver dispute | Colorado lawmaker warns of fire season becoming year-round Supreme Court backs Alaska Natives in clash over COVID-19 relief funds MORE and Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettOVERNIGHT ENERGY: House votes to nix Trump methane rule | Supreme Court rules in favor of oil refineries in blending waiver dispute | Colorado lawmaker warns of fire season becoming year-round Supreme Court rules in favor of oil refineries in blending waiver dispute Justice Alito bristles at conservative Supreme Court’s incremental course MORE, indicated that they would have lifted the stay and allowed the ruling from U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, to take effect while the Biden administration appeals.

The CDC order was enacted in September under then-President Trump Donald TrumpSenate Democrat introduces bill to protect journalists from government surveillance Trump lawyer says New York DA considering charges related to employee perks Trump lashes out at NY prosecutors as his lawyers argue against criminal charges MORE and subsequently extended by Congress and President Biden Joe BidenSenate Democrat introduces bill to protect journalists from government surveillance Biden touts bipartisan infrastructure deal in op-ed Death toll in Miami condo collapse climbs to 11 MORE. Most recently, the Biden administration last week announced a one-month extension, through July, which is expected to be the final extension of the protections.

Kavanaugh, in his concurrence, said he believes Congress would need to pass new legislation for the CDC to lawfully push the moratorium past July 31.

The federal moratorium allows tenants who have lost income during the pandemic to protect themselves from eviction by declaring under penalty of perjury that they have made their best effort to pay rent and would face overcrowded conditions if evicted.

The extended protections come as landlords and property owners have sought to evict tens of thousands of cash-strapped renters from their homes and as federal rental aid continues to make its way to needy tenants.

Some state governments, which bear responsibility for distributing more than $45 billion in federally funded rental assistance, have been slow to make disbursements.

The eviction pause has faced numerous legal challenges, which have led to a patchwork of legal interpretations nationwide on the moratorium’s lawfulness.

The landlord group that filed the emergency petition to the justices, led by the Alabama Association of Realtors, had asked the court to take up the matter in part to resolve the inconsistent legal rulings across the country. They also said in their court brief that property owners have lost $13 billion each month under the eviction freeze.

