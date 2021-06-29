https://www.oann.com/tennis-wimbledon-day-two/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-wimbledon-day-two



June 29, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Highlights of day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1106 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the second day of Wimbledon began on time after Monday’s start to the grasscourt Grand Slam was delayed and some matches cancelled due to rain.

Britain’s Dan Evans started his opening match against Spaniard Feliciano Lopez on Court Two and five-times champion Venus Williams began her first-round clash with Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu on Court Three.

World number one Ash Barty, eight-times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer and 23-times Grand Slam winner Serena Williams are also in action later, all playing on Centre Court.

