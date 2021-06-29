https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/texas-father-shoots-peeping-tom-reportedly-staring-young-daughters-bedroom-window/

After reportedly spotting a guy peeking through his little daughter’s bedroom window and fondling himself, a Texas parent took action with his licensed firearm over the weekend.

According to KTRK-TV, the father and his wife approached a drunken guy who was inappropriately rubbing himself outside their 10-year-old daughter’s window late Sunday night.

The daughter was the one who initially saw the guy and shouted, alerting her parents.

The couple said they noticed the guy peering into their child’s window as they ran into the bedroom. Armed with pistols, the parents stormed into the front yard and tried to apprehend the “peeping Tom.”

The father allegedly informed Harris County Sheriff’s officers that he and his wife ordered the suspect to lay down on the grass and wait for authorities, but the suspect refused. Instead, he dashed across the street to a Valero gas station, followed by the pair.

The father told KTRK that his wife held the guy at gunpoint at the gas station while he walked inside to urge the attendant to call the cops.

The suspect, on the other hand, was able to overpower the mother and steal her pistol. When the father left the gas station, he claimed he saw a guy pointing a pistol at his wife, so he opened fire, hitting the man three times.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. There were no additional injuries recorded.

Both the husband and wife are legal firearm holders, according to deputies.

The mother, who asked to remain anonymous, reportedly told KPRC-TV about the frightening circumstances of the event.

“She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window. I can’t say that he tried to take my daughter’s innocence. He took my daughter’s innocence,” the mother said.

“He is wrestling with me, with my gun, and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to let you get my gun, you are not going to kill me or shoot me.’” she stated as she described what was going through her head as the suspect grappled with her in the gas station parking lot.

“My husband just said he heard a ‘ca, ca,’ but by that time the guy had already grabbed me, got my gun, and pulled it on myself,” she said.

The mother said, “We didn’t want this guy to get shot. We were waiting for police to detain him because I’m pretty sure if he did this to my children, he’s doing it to a lot of other children out here.”

“We are praying for the suspect and we are also praying for his family,” the mother continued, “Because [just like how] we have children, a mother, a father, grandparents, and friends, and other family — he does, too.”

The father, who also wants to remain anonymous, told KTRK that his daughter had previously complained about someone observing her through the window, but he didn’t believe her.

He went on to say that when he followed the suspect across the street, the guy said he “wouldn’t do it again.”

According to reports, the event will now be submitted to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for a grand jury investigation.

Full video from local news, ‘Man accused of peeping into child’s window’

