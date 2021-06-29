https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/29/the-bisexual-ikea-couch-is-a-real-thing-made-in-honor-of-pride-month-and-it-has-arms-sticking-out-of-it/

There’s only one day left in Pride month, so this news is coming in just under the wire, but we’re learning that in honor of Pride month, IKEA has designed a set of “Love Seats” inspired by different Pride flags. BoingBoing reports that these aren’t going to be sold in stores. Their reporter’s favorite is the one inspired by the bisexual flag, which has pillows that say, “When you change and to or, nobody believes you.”

OK, there’s an actual explanation for this thing:

