There’s only one day left in Pride month, so this news is coming in just under the wire, but we’re learning that in honor of Pride month, IKEA has designed a set of “Love Seats” inspired by different Pride flags. BoingBoing reports that these aren’t going to be sold in stores. Their reporter’s favorite is the one inspired by the bisexual flag, which has pillows that say, “When you change and to or, nobody believes you.”

therapist: the bisexual ikea couch isn’t real it can’t hurt you the bisexual ikea couch: pic.twitter.com/0FVbP14Qsp — alex (@alex_abads) June 29, 2021

there are literal forearms clawing their way out of the couch — alex (@alex_abads) June 29, 2021

Are they hands? No one flagged that? — Steve Orlando (@thesteveorlando) June 29, 2021

Arm rests!!! — alex (@alex_abads) June 29, 2021

It’s like they mutilated Thing from The Addams Family and made a couch out of it and the rest of Thing’s family. pic.twitter.com/bKSy96fWmc — J.R. (@JRwasHere) June 29, 2021

You DO NOT want to lose any change down the back of that thing. — Chris Johns (@ChrisandVinegar) June 29, 2021

Yeah wait why is every other couch like super bright and beautiful and this one is like a nightmare 😭 — Fin (@gofinurself) June 29, 2021

That couch has definitely buried bodies in unmarked graves. — ✨ not joe✨ (@j0seph08) June 29, 2021

looks more like a serial killer’s couch — Geordie Joe (@GJ_1892) June 29, 2021

They say the gates of hell are covered in hands. — Jason Woodrue (@CantoXIII) June 29, 2021

This is what happens when you put bisexuals in the room — Steve Orlando (@thesteveorlando) June 29, 2021

my straight ass staring at the words for 5 minutes trying to figure it out — Homer Hsieh (@awntawn) June 29, 2021

What the hell is this thing — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) June 29, 2021

also, the asexual couch is ready to FIGHT pic.twitter.com/Y63ME4esV0 — Kieran Lowe (@lowe_kieran) June 29, 2021

This is like the chair in Ghostbusters when it grabbed weaver and dragged her to Gozer — just a tasty dip -top .9% onlyfans /dip (@tastydip) June 29, 2021

Perfect couch for a demonic possession makeover! pic.twitter.com/h0tpBi6THv — CaterinaCat (@CaterinaCatK) June 29, 2021

That is some nightmare inducing fuel right there pic.twitter.com/B167uOLRTo — Dillinger: Not afraid of the Delta variant either (@Dillingersays) June 29, 2021

I feel like I’ve been groped already… — Dan Griff (@DanGriff13) June 29, 2021

OK, there’s an actual explanation for this thing:

Hey everyone, I’d love to explain the NOBODY BELIEVES YOU love seat! The line “when you change ‘or’ to ‘and’, nobody believes you” is from a poem I wrote in high school about bisexual erasure I experienced from an ex-partner and others. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RoiD9u04Xs — couch guy brian (@braino_drano) June 29, 2021

I’m a spoken word poet and the hands are meant to represent the audience reaction, especially those of other bisexual folks who would approach me after performances and share their story with me. 2/? — couch guy brian (@braino_drano) June 29, 2021

Btw for those confused by the excerpt from the poem, the original full line is “it’s okay to love boys or girls, but when you change ‘or’ to ‘and’, nobody believes you” — couch guy brian (@braino_drano) June 29, 2021

thank you for bringing us the bisexual nightmare couch. — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) June 29, 2021

