https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-people-behind-joe-bidens-fact-check-team-have-a-history-of-lying-to-the-american-people

The Biden administration and the Democratic National Committee have unleashed an aggressive online “fact-checking” campaign to convince online platforms to censor their political opponents. Unfortunately, the leaders of one of these organizations have been exposed for knowingly lying that a Republican presidential candidate caused a woman to die of cancer and committed a federal felony, among other falsehoods. The outrageous nature of the people supposedly fighting conservative “disinformation” can be driven home by examining the leaders of just one of these groups, Building Back Together, an independent organization that reportedly coordinates closely with the Biden White House.

Robert Bauer

Robert Bauer, who leads BBT’s voting rights unit, has close ties to Joe Biden. The president so trusts Bauer’s judgement that he named him co-chair of his commission to consider packing the Supreme Court. Bauer’s wife, Anita Dunn, also serves as a senior adviser to Biden.

Unfortunately, Bob Bauer was at the heart of perhaps the biggest disinformation campaign of recent years: The Steele Dossier.

In 1980, Bauer founded the D.C.-based law firm Perkins Coie. He left his firm in the hands of Marc Elias in order to serve a stint in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2011, but Bauer returned until his retirement from PC in 2018. Starting in April 2016, Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee used Perkins Coie to funnel campaign funds to Fusion GPS, which in turn hired British intelligence agent Christopher Steele to produce his salacious “dossier.”

Among the most lurid fabrications of his report, which BuzzFeed published in January 2017, is the claim that Donald Trump hired Russian prostitutes to urinate on a bed that Barack Obama once slept in. CNN alone made reference to the “golden showers” story 77 times in four days. More importantly, the fraudulent document’s erroneous allegations that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia effectively paralyzed the president for the first two years of his term. “For years, the public was fed a healthy diet of leaks, innuendo, and false information to imply that President Trump and his campaign were part of a Russian conspiracy to spread disinformation,” said Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) in a joint statement last year.

Finally, in 2019, Robert Mueller’s report dispelled the notion that the Trump presidential campaign, much less the president personally, had any illegal contact with the Kremlin — as alleged by the document Bauer’s law firm helped bankroll.

Bauer is not the only person involved in Biden’s truth campaign who has a deep history of lying to the American people.

Stephanie Cutter

BBT advisor Stephanie Cutter, who was Barack Obama’s deputy campaign manager in 2012, accused then-candidate Mitt Romney of being a killer and a felon. Cutter publicly blamed Romney for the death of a cancer-stricken woman whose husband, Joe Soptic, lost his job when his steel plant was closed down by Romney’s firm, Bain Capital. It later came to light that the woman had her own health insurance, and died seven years after Romney left the firm. Confronted with the facts, Cutter then lied to Jake Tapper about her knowledge of the case.

She and Bauer then suggested that Romney may have broken federal law by lying about when he left Bain Capital. Cutter said either Romney “was misrepresenting his position at Bain to the [Securities and Exchange Commission], which would be a felony… [or] he was lying to the American people.” The claim that Romney stayed at the helm of Bain Capital after 1999 had been fact-checked and dismissed numerous times. The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler gave the claim “4 Pinocchios.” When pressed for proof that Romney may be a criminal, Bauer told the media to “stay very much tuned on that.” When Bauer failed to make good on his promise and that charge also evaporated, Cutter told “Face the Nation” that Romney is “not getting an apology.”

Cutter also has a way of explaining away Joe Biden’s foibles and fulminations. When then-Vice President Biden told a black audience that Republicans are “gonna put y’all back in chains,” Cutter told CNN that Biden only meant the phrase figuratively, in the same sense that John Boehner and “Paul Ryan have been traveling this country talking about the need to unshackle the private sector.”

Cutter told MSNBC that Barack Obama created “more jobs than in the … Reagan recovery.” In reality, Obama, whose recovery from the Great Recession was the slowest of the postwar era, created less than a third as many jobs as Reagan.

BBT is pressuring Facebook to crack down on posts that it considers “misinformation” or “disinformation.” The best that can be said of political hacks like Bauer and Cutter is that they should certainly know a lie when they see one.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

