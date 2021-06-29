http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/bmby3CJxonE/the-revolution-comes-to-juilliard.php

The Manhattan Institute’s invaluable Heather Mac Donald wrote “The revolution comes Juilliard” for MI’s City Journal last month. The story Heather tells is a tale of our time from the ever larger land beyond satire. Racial hysteria and opposition to Western civilization are among its themes. Heather’s column concludes:

A leader in the arts world, told of Juilliard’s travails, observes: “This is a crucial time to stand up and call out what is an overly emotional and irrational attack on the best of what humanity has to offer.” He would not allow me to reveal his name or affiliation.

As I say, beyond satire.

Taking up her column, Quillette‘s Jonathan Kay spoke with Heather “about how a single drama workshop caused Juilliard students to feel ‘traumatized,’ and sparked an activist campaign aimed at undermining the elite school’s famously rigorous standards.” Heather expands on her column in their discussion. The column is linked above, the Quillette podcast embedded below. Both are well worth your time.

