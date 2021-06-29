https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/29/totally-unthinkable-in-2021-poll-indicates-that-dem-sen-krysten-sinemas-independent-streak-might-really-be-paying-off-for-her/
Back when Krysten Sinema was originally running for U.S. Senate, we had our doubts. She made some comments about Arizonans and meth, and then of course she was a Democrat, which is rarely a good thing.
But since she began her Senate term, she’s been growing on us. It’s hard not to respect her for actually giving a damn about what’s best for her constituents as opposed to what’s best for her popularity.
The interesting thing is that not caring about her popularity has actually made her … pretty popular:
.@kyrstensinema defies political gravity. She has broad approval from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.
This is totally unthinkable in 2021 pic.twitter.com/QCJrHfcIw2
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 29, 2021
Dang.
Which is why it’s hilarious when I read tweets from people in Oregon saying that she is going to be primaried. 😂😂
— Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) June 29, 2021
she might, but she’s not going to lose.
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 29, 2021
A loss is certainly doubtful at the rate she’s going.
Meanwhile:
Look at this compared to Mark Kelly who’s a partisan hack and it shows in his poll numbers pic.twitter.com/wctErTE9U0
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 29, 2021
Quite a difference.
People appreciate politicians who are actually independent-minded. She’s one of the few senators who really acts like it.
— Bonnie Kavoussi (@bkavoussi) June 29, 2021
Unthinkable and Practically Impossible in political environment of now.. that’s worthy of congratulations.
— Sri (@ViraatianSK) June 29, 2021
Now, obviously, polls can be wrong. Sample size matters, and polls are not necessarily a totally accurate reflection of public sentiment.
But the fact remains that Krysten Sinema has broad appeal that transcends party lines, which means she’s in a pretty good position when it comes to the longevity of her political career.
When Sinema wins her primary and general next time, she should have a giant banner that says “Filibuster” while wearing the f*ck off ring
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 29, 2021