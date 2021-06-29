https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/29/totally-unthinkable-in-2021-poll-indicates-that-dem-sen-krysten-sinemas-independent-streak-might-really-be-paying-off-for-her/

Back when Krysten Sinema was originally running for U.S. Senate, we had our doubts. She made some comments about Arizonans and meth, and then of course she was a Democrat, which is rarely a good thing.

But since she began her Senate term, she’s been growing on us. It’s hard not to respect her for actually giving a damn about what’s best for her constituents as opposed to what’s best for her popularity.

The interesting thing is that not caring about her popularity has actually made her … pretty popular:

Dang.

A loss is certainly doubtful at the rate she’s going.

Meanwhile:

Quite a difference.

Now, obviously, polls can be wrong. Sample size matters, and polls are not necessarily a totally accurate reflection of public sentiment.

But the fact remains that Krysten Sinema has broad appeal that transcends party lines, which means she’s in a pretty good position when it comes to the longevity of her political career.

