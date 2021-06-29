https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/transgender-boygirl-crowned-miss-nevada-not-a-joke/
#LasVegas I present to you our new Miss Nevada USA: #KatalunaEnriquez 👑 Kataluna is the first #trans queen to go to #MissUSA but she did not win because she is trans. She won because she is a remarkable, talented, & poised woman. #TransIsBeautiful @Lavernecox pic.twitter.com/IChz0JMV41
— Krista Whitley (@SocialKrista) June 28, 2021
Kataluna Enriquez will be the first transgender to compete in the ‘Miss’ USA contest. Pray for all the female contestants whose hopes and dreams were crushed by a man and the activist boot of new American culture.
As the mother of a #trans child bearing witness to #KatalunaEnriquez making history in #LasVegas was incredible. This win and her journey to @MissUSA gives hope to the entire gender diverse community. Visibility and representation matter. pic.twitter.com/8ShmzZrjVp
— Krista Whitley (@SocialKrista) June 28, 2021
