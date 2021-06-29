https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/transgender-boygirl-crowned-miss-nevada-not-a-joke/

Posted by Kane on June 29, 2021 2:50 am

Kataluna Enriquez will be the first transgender to compete in the ‘Miss’ USA contest. Pray for all the female contestants whose hopes and dreams were crushed by a man and the activist boot of new American culture.

Local News Report



