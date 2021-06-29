https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-arriving-texas-tour-southwest-us-border-concerns-migrant?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump goes to Texas on Wednesday to tour the southwest U.S. border, where a recent surge in migration and the number of apprehensions of illegal immigrants has sparked concern by the former presidents and other critics of new Biden administration policies.

Trump, elected in 2016 to one term on a platform heavy on border security, will visit the border with Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, who has vowed to continue building the border wall that Trump attempted to finish while in office.

“Texas is working on it because Biden is not,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Fox News on Wednesday morning. “We’ve got to stop people from coming across the border.”

Roughly 180,034 people were apprehended last month at the border, and 40% of those turned back had previously crossed. That’s compared to fewer than 25,000 in late 2020, according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The highest number of monthly apprehensions during the Trump administration was nearly 150,000, according to the Texas Tribune.

The May apprehension numbers are the highest in 20 years.

Trump and Abbott will hold a border security briefing with state and law enforcement officials at the Weslaco Department of Public Safety headquarters, then tour the border, in the Rio Grande Valley.

Trump arrives about one week after Vice President Kamala Harris, whom President Biden appointed the administration’s border czar, visited the border in El Paso.

