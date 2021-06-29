https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-organization-and-its-chief-financial-officer-said-have-been?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday filed criminal indictments against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, according to reports.

In reporting the news, the New York Times cited “people familiar with the matter,” while the Washington Post reported the news “according to two people familiar with the indictments.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

